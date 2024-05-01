Matt Campbell: “At times I struggled to keep the car on the track.”

The second round of the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) produced another great result for Porsche Penske Motorsport in the Hypercar class. The team, winners of the season opener at the Qatar 1812km, looked less dominant coming into the 6 Hours of Imola. However, thanks to a change in the weather and superb strategic decisions, the team secured another double podium finish.

Porsche Penske Motorsport qualified in 4th and 5th, very much looking second best to Ferrari AF Corse who had been enjoying a superb weekend up to that point. During the race, the German team battled against a resurgent Toyota Gazoo Racing, who had found pace and were flying. As the race settled into a rhythm, chaos began to reign as the rain began to fall. Ferrari stayed out too long in a strategic decision that ultimately cost them the race, allowing a battle to develop between Toyota and Porsche.

The two race winning Hypercars in 2024 so far. Credit: Porsche AG

By the end of the race, Kévin Estre was right behind the winning #7 Toyota, while a superb drive from Matt Campbell allowed the team to delay their final refuelling stop, moving his #5 Porsche up to 3rd, the same position it finished in Qatar. Porsche remain the dominant force in the championship standings, with the #6 crew leading the drivers championship by 16 points and the team currently 9 points ahead of Toyota in the manufacturers championship.

Much like after Qatar, #6 driver Kévin Estre reflected on the challenges faced during the race. “The race itself was crazy: with wet tyres on a drying track, and the first lap back on slicks, that was awful” the Frenchman explained. “I had a bit more fuel than the Toyota and was therefore able to close the gap, but overtaking wasn’t possible at that stage. The team worked hard to put a competitive car on the track for us and to maximise everything. In the dry, we lacked the pace compared to Ferrari and Toyota. But with the right strategy and a clever tyre choice, we did a better job than most of the others.”

L-R: Kévin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor, Andre Lotterer – the #6 driver crew who lead the championship. Credit: Porsche AG

Matt Campbell, driver of the #5 Porsche and star of qualifying in Qatar, also commented on how tough it was managing the changing conditions. “Given the mixed weather conditions, my stint in this race was really difficult” the Australian said. “At times I struggled to keep the car on the track. Finding the right moment to change tyres was just as difficult. But the start of the season continues with good podium results for the team.”

Thomas Laudenbach, Vice President Porsche Motorsport, praised the entire team for their effort in keeping the team at the top of the standings. “Despite not winning the second round of the WEC season in Imola, it was close and a mega race” he enthused. “We lacked a bit of pace in the dry. Then the rain came and we responded perfectly. Our drivers did a flawless job, while many others skidded off the track. In the end, we can be pleased with a sizeable haul of points. Thanks to everyone involved for the quick pit stops and the brilliant strategy.”

The two Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963s. Credit: Porsche AG

The third round of the 2024 FIA WEC takes place at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium for the 6 Hours of Spa. Porsche are entering this race, which many view as a prelude to the most prestigious race on the calendar, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, in a much stronger position than in 2023, when the #6 car didn’t finish and the #5 managed 4th behind the two Toyotas and the #51 Ferrari. They currently look very likely to continue their superb run of form.