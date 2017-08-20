Hunter-Reay released from Hospital and could Race on Sunday

After being transferred to hospital following his high-speed crash at turn three during qualifying at Pocono Raceway, Ryan Hunter-Reay has been released, although his participation in the 500-mile event on Sunday remains in doubt.

The Andretti Autosport driver lost control of his Honda-powered Dallara on the exit of the turn on his warm-up lap, slamming into the wall on the outside before the car took another hit on the pit wall, with Hunter-Reay complaining of a pain in his hip as the car came to rest.

Following some x-rays, it was found that nothing was broken, and Dr. Terry Trammell, the safety consultant for IndyCar, believes that former Verizon IndyCar Series champion and 2014 Indianapolis 500 winner Hunter-Reay could race on Sunday despite being in pain.

“Ryan passed all his X-rays and he’s plenty sore but his injury is kind of like a hip pointer in football,” said Dr. Trammell. “He’ll be real sore tomorrow but he can probably run because the adrenaline will kick in and he’s a racer.”

His primary car was destroyed in the crash, but his crew are working hard to put the backup car on track for the race.