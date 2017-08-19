Hunter-Reay Transported to Hospital after Pocono Crash

Former Verizon IndyCar Series champion Ryan Hunter-Reay has been transported to a local hospital following his high-speed crash during qualifying at Pocono Raceway on Saturday.

The Andretti Autosport driver hit the outside wall hard at turn three on his warm-up lap after getting unsettled at the bottom of the track, before spinning back across the track and taking another big hit on the same side of the car on the pit wall before coming to a halt a little further down the track.

The American was in obvious pain, complaining about a pain in his hip over the pit radio to team owner Michael Andretti as he slowly removed the steering wheel from his car, before the Holmatro Safety Crew assisted Hunter-Reay, getting him out of the #28 car and into an awaiting ambulance.

After an evaluation in the medical centre by IndyCar medical director Dr. Geoffrey Billows, Hunter-Reay was transported by ambulance to Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest for further evaluation, although his participation in the remainder of the weekend is seriously in doubt.

Hunter-Reay was one of two drivers to crash during qualifying on Saturday, with Helio Castroneves also finding the wall at turn one in his Team Penske machine.