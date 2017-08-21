Toro Rosso to Remain with Renault after Collapse of Honda Talks

Talks between Scuderia Toro Rosso and Honda have collapsed, with the team now certain to remain with Renault-power in 2018.

Following the cancellation of the proposed Sauber F1 Team/Honda deal after a change of management at the Swiss team, the Japanese engine manufacturer have been looking at other options to supply a second team alongside the McLaren F1 Team.

But talks between them and Toro Rosso have now ended without any kind of agreement, and with time running short, it looks increasingly likely that Honda will now be forced to remain with just one team on the grid – any even that one is possibly on the verge of collapse.

Since Honda’s return to Formula 1 at the beginning of 2015, McLaren have yet to secure a podium finish, and with unreliability issues blighting each of their campaigns – Stoffel Vandoorne had an engine grid penalty in the fourth round of the season – the Woking-based team are thought to be contemplating their options.

Mercedes and Ferrari have both stated that they will not consider supplying McLaren with engines in 2018, leaving just Renault as a way out, but it may well be the case that they will have to remain with Honda, at least for next season.