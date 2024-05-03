Legacy, VORRA create Battle Born 1000 for 2025

Best In The Desert is not the only series planning a 1000-mile race through the Nevada desert in 2025. On Monday, the Legacy Racing Association and Valley Off Road Racing Association announced they will co-host the Battle Born 1000 on 26–28 June 2025. The Nevada Off Road Association, the state’s off-road recreational authority, has also pitched their support.

The race will start and finish in Pahrump, located at the southernmost tip of Nye County near the border with California. Pahrump will also be the site of Legacy’s season-ending 4WP Desert Showdown in December.

“This extraordinary event, spanning through the majestic landscapes of Nevada, promises to redefine the boundaries of off-road racing and set a new benchmark for the sport,” reads a statement. “In a historic display of sportsmanship and collaboration, multiple race organizations have come together to organize this inaugural event, with the full support and cooperation of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land managers. The planning for this epic race commenced in January 2024, culminating in the submission of a comprehensive BLM application in February. The meticulous planning and coordination between Legacy Racing Association, Valley Off-Road Racing Association (VORRA), & Nevada Off Road Association have laid the foundation for an event that will captivate off-road enthusiasts.

“The Battle Born 1000 is not just a one-time event; it is the dawn of a new era in off-road racing. The organizers are committed to making this an annual multi-series event, inviting all race organizations to join hands and be part of this movement towards positive change in the sport. By fostering a spirit of collaboration and camaraderie, this event aims to elevate the standards of off-road racing and create a platform for unity and progression within the off-road community.”

As the top desert series in the state, Legacy and VORRA often collaborate on events together under the Nevada Championship banner. Joint races in 2024 include the Frontier 500 in April and the Gold Rush in October.

The announcement comes weeks after BITD revealed the Nevada 1000 Invitational, which will make its début in April 2025. BITD also races in Nevada but has rounds in California as well. Although neither has finalised their specific distances, both the Nevada 1000 and Battle Born 1000 will be the longest desert races in the United States, beating out BITD’s 500-mile Vegas to Reno and Legacy’s 650-mile Baja Nevada.

Although two are slated to take place in 2025, quadruple milers are not unheard of in Nevada. In 2000, BITD organised the Nevada 2000 to celebrate the turn of the millennium, followed by the Nevada 1000 in 2002 and 2005.