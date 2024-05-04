“It’s nice to keep people quiet” Says Daniel Ricciardo After P4 Finish in Miami Sprint

Daniel Ricciardo has admitted it’s nice to keep a few people quiet after finishing fourth in the 2024 Miami Grand Prix Sprint race.

The Australian secured his best result since the 2021 Russian Grand Prix, and his first points of the 2024 season. When speaking to Sky Sports F1, Ricciardo couldn’t hide his delight at being back towards the front of the grid.

“Fighting towards the front just feels so much nicer. You see a Ferrari in your mirrors and it’s like, challenge accepted.”

Ricciardo secured fourth on the grid in Sprint Qualifying on Friday afternoon in Florida, but he was pleased to back that result up in the Sprint. The 34-year-old thinks his result in the Sprint will keep a few people quiet after he’s received some criticism after a tough opening few weeks to the season.

“Every big result always feel like needed one. It’s a happy feeling. It’s a powerful feeling. Also to back up yesterday. Qualifying was obviously great, but to back it up over the course of a sprint race, that’s even more satisfying.

“It’s also nice to keep a few people quiet.”

Ricciardo has to now turn his attention to Qualifying for the main Grand Prix event on Sunday. The Australian has a chance to out qualify his teammate for the fourth time in a row (including sprint qualifying) but he does have a three-place penalty that he picked up for a safety car infringement at the Chinese Grand Prix.

You can follow the Qualifying action on TheCheckeredFlag’s Formula 1 X account with live updates throughout.