Harvey Looking into Several 2018 IndyCar Opportunities

Jack Harvey has revealed that he is involved in talks with a few teams about racing in the Verizon IndyCar Series next season, with his sponsors please to how he held his own during his first road course race in the championship at Watkins Glen International last weekend.

The British racer made his series debut with Andretti Autosport at the Indianapolis 500 in May as part of a collaboration with Michael Shank Racing but switched to Schmidt Peterson Motorsports at Watkins Glen, and will continue in the #7 machine for the season finale at Sonoma Raceway next week.

He finished fourteenth at Watkins Glen but qualified only two places behind more experienced team-mate James Hinchcliffe, and his performance has given him some encouragement that he will be back in IndyCar, in some capacity, in 2018.

“I don’t have anything to announce yet, and we’re still talking to two or three teams about where it would be, but my sponsors were quite pleased with how everything has gone this year, and were fired up after we did well at Watkins Glen,” said Harvey to RACER.

“They’re more engaged in working together for something bigger next season than I’ve ever experienced. That’s kind of the dream scenario, isn’t it? You come away from the race and there’s great support and encouragement to do more and keep going from your sponsors.”

Whilst Harvey would prefer to be on the grid full-time, he knows that might not be possible, but he hopes to find the budget to extend his plans to cover the whole season, not just the eight races currently planned.

“Of course you want to get a deal done that puts you in a car for the full season, but as of right now, it’s looking more like eight races with what he have to work with,” said Harvey.

“And we’ll keep working to find more budget so we can do more races, but for now, getting to Sonoma, which is a track that I love, is what matter the most. Still, it’s an amazing feeling knowing I can do Sonoma and look forward to more races next year.”