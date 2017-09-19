Marklund Seals 2017 FIA Euro RX Title In Latvia

Anton Marklund succeeded in clinching the 2017 FIA European Rallycross Championship for Supercars at the final round of the year held at the Riga Circuit in Latvia after finishing as Top Qualifier.

The young Swedish driver came into the Euro RX of Latvia with an eighteen point lead of rivals Thomas Bryntesson and 2015 Euro RX Champion Tommy Rustad, however after going quickest in the first three Qualifying sessions Marklund sealed the title at the end of Qualifying although he finished second in Q4 to Tamas Pal Kiss.

In the Supercar Final itself, the Marklund Motorsport pilot was on Pole Position with Kiss, whilst Bryntesson and Robin Larsson had qualified on the second row with Tamas Karai and Rustad in the Albatec Racing Peugeot completing the grid.

It was Larsson who made a spectacular getaway off the line, however Marklund was able to hold off the former World RX driver and keep the lead through the first two turns. Further back Kiss managed to hold off Bryntesson and Karai, who was having issues with his door staying shut on the Audi A1, to stay in third place on the run to turn three.

Rustad elected to take his joker on the first lap whilst up front Marklund built up his lead as Larsson held off Kiss. Bryntesson took his joker on the second lap and came out in the battle between Rustad and Karai whilst Kiss taking his joker on lap three. With a gap back to the Speedbox Racing Peugeot driver, Larsson took his joker on lap four and stayed ahead of Kiss.

Anton Marklund took his joker on lap five to stay in the lead and take victory at the 2017 Euro RX of Latvia ahead of Robin Larsson and Tamas Pal Kiss. Tommy Rustad came home in fourth place with JC Racetenik driver Thomas Bryntesson in fifth and Tamas Karai falling back to sixth place.

Marklund finished the season as Drivers Champion with Bryntesson in second place. Kiss claimed third place overall whilst Larsson and Rustad completed the top five positions in the championship.