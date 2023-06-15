European RallycrossFIA World Rallycross

PREVIEW: 2023 FIA World Rallycross Championship – Hell, Norway

By
4 Mins read
Share
Credit: Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool

The 100th round of the FIA World Rallycross Championship takes place 17/18 June at the Lånkebanen circuit in Hell, Norway. Fittingly for such a momentous event, several heroes of the sport will be taking part this weekend across the RX1e and Euro RX1 categories at one of the most popular tracks on the calendar.

Hell has been a mainstay on the calendar since the championship’s inaugural season in 2014. That first season, like all of them, saw some spectacular racing, with two-time world champion Petter Solberg taking ultimate honours that year. He would go on to win the following year before stopped in his tracks in 2016 by the sport’s current sporting director Mattias Ekström. After that, the reign of the mighty Johan Kristoffersson began. He has been champion in every season he has entered since 2017 (taking a one-year hiatus in 2019) and has already stamped his authority on the 2023, with a masterful display in Montalegre, Portugal, last time out. It is far too early to call, but alarm bells must be ringing for the other teams, as the five-time world champion already looks a little unstoppable.

One team determined to stop him is Hansen World RX Team. Timmy Hansen was a finalist when the championship first visited Hell and will be desperate to make a mark this season following a disappointing opening round. Hansen failed to reach the final after contact with his brother, Kevin Hansen, in the semi-final. Kevin, however, did manage to finish second overall, and so, despite team manager Kenneth Hansen saying that “we are not at winning pace yet“, there are encouraging signs that they may not be too far from achieving their goal.

Andersson leads the two Lancias in Portugal. Credit: Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool

There are more scintillating battles in prospect between Construction Equipment Dealer Team and Special ONE Racing. Sébastian Loeb thrilled spectators on his return to the sport, partly because of the extraordinary Group B livery of his all-electric Lancia Delta Evo-e RX, and partly with spectacular battles up and down the grid, chiefly with both CE Dealer Team drivers. After a heat one battle with Niclas Grönholm, he went on to have a thrilling fight with Klara Andersson. For Andersson, it was a very special moment: “Sébastien Loeb was one of my biggest childhood heroes. I’ve always regarded him as one of if not the best off-road driver ever, so it was super-cool to race against him“. With both CE Dealer Team drivers showing good pace all weekend in Portugal, expectations will be high in Norway.

Similarly, Loeb will be aiming for the top in Norway. Having won his second heat race with the third best time overall, the pace of the Lancia with Loeb at the wheel is obvious. “I’m a bit disappointed with the result of the final, of course,” he said after a puncture relegated him to last place in the final. Showing the experience that has earned him his legendary status, he reflected: “it’s frustrating because we were in a really good rhythm and our strategy was faultless. We showed a good level of performance, because we mustn’t forget that we’re up against specialists in the discipline – drivers and teams who have more experience than us with electric RX1e cars.” If he is achieving this kind of pace without much experience in this particular category, imagine the fireworks when he and the team get fully up to speed.

Euro RX1

It is, of course, not just world rallycross that’s taking place in Hell, but also round three of the 2023 FIA European Rallycross Championship. Having had two different winners so far this year, the championship is still wide open, with round winners Janis Baumanis and Enzo Ide currently tied on 37 points at the top of the championship.

Enzo Ide on his way to victory in Portugal. Credit: @World / Red Bull Content Pool

Ide will be wanting to capitalise on the momentum of winning in Portugal and break away at the top of the standings. However, the field is proving to be exceedingly competitive this year. Baumanis finished third in the final despite having to serve a double-Joker. Hungarian Tamás Kárai has been impressive as well, taking his Audi S1 to fourth last time out. British rallycross superstar Patrick O’Donovan is displaying fine pace as well, featuring in both finals of the season so far and showing a confident and aggressive style that is sure to take him far in rallycross.

Marklund and Baumanis battle it out in Portugal. Credit: @World / Red Bull Content Pool

And let us not forget that reigning champion Anton Marklund is currently without a win in 2023. Hell has historically not been the luckiest place for Marklund, having been denied his first World RX win there due to a technical infringement only discovered after the race a few years ago. Nevertheless, the SET Promotion star will be determined to convert his devastatingly quick pace into an outright event victory. In resilient and determined mood, Marklund said “feeling sorry for ourselves is not in our nature. We will stay hungry, we will stay focussed and we’re going to Hell with a big will to win, especially with it being my closest round to home. I have a lot of friends and family coming along and I want to show them what we can do. I’m pretty confident we will be quick again, so hopefully we can keep it together with no technical issues, have a great weekend and catch up a bit in the championship.”

With battles raging up and down both world and European rallycross grids, the milestone event in Hell is one not to be missed. You can find full World RX1e and Euro RX1 entry lists below. The action takes place 17/18 June.

NO.DRIVERNAT.TEAMNAT.CAR
1Johan KRISTOFFERSSONSWEVolkswagen Dealerteam BAUHAUSSWEVolkswagen RX1e
9Sébastien LOEBFRASpecial ONE RacingFRALancia Delta Evo-e RX
12Klara ANDERSSONSWECE Dealer TeamSWEPWR RX1e
17Gustav BERGSTRÖMSWEVolkswagen Dealerteam BAUHAUSSWEVolkswagen RX1e
21Timmy HANSENSWEHansen World RX TeamSWEPeugeot 208 RX1e
36Guerlain CHICHERITFRASpecial ONE RacingFRALancia Delta Evo-e RX
44Timo SCHEIDERDEUALL-INKL.COM Münnich MotorsportDEUSEAT Ibiza RX1e
68Niclas GRÖNHOLMFINCE Dealer TeamSWEPWR RX1e
71Kevin HANSENSWEHansen World RX TeamSWEPeugeot 208 RX1e
96Ole Christian VEIBYNORVolkswagen Dealerteam BAUHAUSSWEVolkswagen RX1e
World RX1e entry list.
NO.DRIVERNAT.TEAMNAT.CAR
1Anton MARKLUNDSWESET PromotionFINFord Fiesta
2Oliver O’DONOVANIRLTeam RX RacingGBRProton Iriz
6Jānis BAUMANISLVARX Team LatviaLVAPeugeot 208
7Patrick O’DONOVANGBRTeam RX RacingGBRPeugeot 208
22Máté BENYÓHUNKorda Racing KFTHUNPeugeot 208
24Sivert SVARDALNORSivert SvardalNORVolkswagen Polo
30Tom André SÆTNANNORSætnan MotorsportNORVolkswagen Scirocco
38Mandie AUGUSTDEUALL-INKL.COM Münnich MotorsportDEUSEAT Ibiza
39Zoltán KONCSEGHUNKárai Motorsport SportegyesületHUNAudi A1
50Attila MÓZERHUNNyirád Motorsport KFTHUNFord Fiesta
55Paulius PLESKOVASLTUTSK Baltijos SportasLTUŠkoda Fabia
67Frank VALLENORFrank ValleNORFord Fiesta
70Sverre ISACHSENNORSverre IsachsenNORFord Fiesta
73Tamás KÁRAIHUNKárai Motorsport SportegyesületHUNAudi S1
77René MÜNNICHDEUALL-INKL.COM Münnich MotorsportDEUSEAT Ibiza
85Hans-Jøran ØSTRENGNORHans-Jøran ØstrengNORHyundai i20
91Enzo IDEBELEnzo IdeBELAudi S1
Euro RX1 entry list.
Share
Avatar photo
51 posts

About author
Lifelong fan of motor sport and all things muddy, mainly covering the FIA World Rallycross Championship
Articles
Related posts
FIA World Rallycross

Kristoffersson Takes Victory At WRX Opening Round in Montalegre

By
2 Mins read
Johan Kristoffersson wins a thrilling opening round of the 2023 FIA World Rallycross Championship.
European RallycrossFIA World Rallycross

Reigning Champions Reign Supreme on Day One in Montalegre

By
2 Mins read
Johan Kristoffersson and Anton Marklund have proved their worth as champions of the FIA World Rallycross Championship and FIA European Rallycross Championship…
European Rallycross

PREVIEW: 2023 FIA European Rallycross Championship - Montalegre, Portugal

By
3 Mins read
The second round of the European Rallycross Championship takes place this weekend at the sweeping Montalegre, Portugal.