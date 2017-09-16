Indycar

Newgarden Remains on Top in Second Sonoma Practice

Josef Newgarden was fastest in second practice at Sonoma - Credit: Chris Owens / IndyCar

Josef Newgarden continued to pace the field at Sonoma Raceway as he led a Team Penske 1-2-3-4 in second practice on Friday.

The current championship leader lapped the 2.385-mile circuit in a best time of 1:16.2485s, which was faster than the official track record, to lead team-mate Simon Pagenaud by just 0.0386 seconds.

Newgarden has a three-point advantage in the standings heading into Sonoma, and the American will be buoyed by the pace of his team, at least in the early stages of the weekend.

All four Team Penske drivers remain in contention for the championship heading into this weekend’s season finale, and Helio Castroneves and Will Power finished the session third and fourth, just 0.0986 and 0.1904 seconds off Newgarden’s pace.

Ryan Hunter-Reay was the best of the rest for Andretti Autosport in fifth, with the team putting all four of their drivers into the top nine, with Marco Andretti, Alexander Rossi and Takuma Sato finishing seventh, eighth and ninth respectively, with only Scott Dixon, currently second in the championship standings, in between them in sixth for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Graham Rahal rounded out the top ten for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, just 0.5636 seconds off the pace, while Tony Kanaan, likely racing his final race for Chip Ganassi Racing this weekend, was eleventh ahead of Dale Coyne Racing’s Sebastien Bourdais.

Sonoma Raceway Free Practice 2 Result

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
12Josef NewgardenUSATeam Penske1:16.2485
21Simon PagenaudFRATeam Penske1:16.2871
33Helio CastronevesBRZTeam Penske1:16.3471
412Will PowerAUSTeam Penske1:16.4389
528Ryan Hunter-ReayUSAAndretti Autosport1:16.4829
69Scott DixonNZLChip Ganassi Racing1:16.5863
727Marco AndrettiUSAAndretti Autosport1:16.5999
898Alexander RossiUSAAndretti Herta Autosport1:16.6725
926Takuma SatoJAPAndretti Autosport1:16.7542
1015Graham RahalUSARahal Letterman Lanigan Racing1:16.8121
1110Tony KanaanBRZChip Ganassi Racing1:16.8291
1218Sebastien BourdaisFRADale Coyne Racing1:16.9746
1383Charlie KimballUSAChip Ganassi Racing1:17.0106
148Max ChiltonGBRChip Ganassi Racing1:17.0545
155James HinchcliffeCANSchmidt Peterson Motorsports1:17.1716
1620Spencer PigotUSAEd Carpenter Racing1:17.2615
1719Ed JonesUAEDale Coyne Racing1:17.2681
1821JR HildebrandUSAEd Carpenter Racing1:17.3791
194Conor DalyUSAAJ Foyt Enterprises1:17.4156
2014Carlos MunozCOLAJ Foyt Enterprises1:17.6810
217Jack HarveyGBRSchmidt Peterson Motorsports1:17.9880
2213Zachery Claman DeMeloCANRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing1:18.0604

