Nico Hülkenberg: “We have a strong package here this weekend”

Nico Hülkenberg was delighted with the outcome of qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday, and will start from seventh on the grid on Sunday.

The Renault Sport Formula 1 Team driver enjoyed battling with the two McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team racers during the session at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, and was overjoyed to come out on top of that battle to be best of the rest behind the three front-running teams with a lap of 1:42.549s at the very end.

Hülkenberg expects Sunday’s race to be another unpredictable affair, as it usually is in Singapore, and he hopes to be in a position to take advantage of anything that may come his way.

“We have a strong package here this weekend,” said Hülkenberg. “I had a nice battle with McLaren in qualifying today. They had the upper hand until the last lap where I managed to squeeze a really good lap out.

“I’m very happy to start seventh, it was a good effort from the team. Everyone gave us the best possible chance to have a good race.

“We know the Singapore Grand Prix is unpredictable, anything can happen, you just have to be ready and stay on your toes for the entire race.”