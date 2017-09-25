Palmer clinging onto 2017 seat, despite pay out offer from Renault

How much longer can Jolyon Palmer keep hold of his 2017 seat? Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Renault Sport Formula 1 Team driver Jolyon Palmer has reportedly been offered $3 million by the French team to exit his race seat early, in a bid to allow them the opportunity to bring in 2018 recruit Carlos Sainz Jr. as early as this weekend’s Malaysian Grand Prix.

However, the Brit is believed to have turned that sum down, and is holding out for a bigger pay out, somewhere in the region of $7 million, if he is to move aside and allow Sainz Jr. to get behind the wheel of the RS17 for the remainder of the 2017 season.

As it stands Palmer is all set to compete in Malaysia this weekend, as Renault’s preview quotes for the event make clear, whilst Sainz Jr. is content with seeing out the final few races of the year with Scuderia Toro Rosso, with no plans to move early, as the Spaniard explained to Onda Cero Radio recently.

“No one has said anything about that to me.

“I think it would be better to stay in Toro Rosso, completely focusing with the team on completing the season with good performances.”

Palmer meanwhile is fully focused on bagging another good result at this weekend’s grand prix, having achieved his best result of the season last time out in Singapore, where he crossed the finish line in sixth place, and hopes to produce a strong end to the season, as he fights to save his Formula 1 career.

“The car keeps getting better, I’m certainly improving too so we’ll aim to get another good result.”