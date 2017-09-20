Zach Veach Completes 2018 Andretti Autosport Line-up

Having competed in all of the ladders of the Mazda Road to Indy with Andretti Autosport, Zach Veach has been announced to compete with the outfit in the Verizon IndyCar Series in 2018.

The twenty-two-year-old completes Andretti’s line-up for next season alongside Ryan Hunter-Reay, Marco Andretti and Alexander Rossi, and comes into the #26 machine in place of the departing Takuma Sato.

Veach first raced for Andretti in USF2000 back in 2010 and 2011, and has also ran with the outfit in the Star Mazda Championship in 2012, as well as Indy Lights in 2013 and 2014, and in 2018 will complete the set with his first full season in IndyCar!

“I’ve been thinking about this day since St. Petersburg in 2010 when I sat beside Michael Andretti announcing that I’d be competing in USF2000 for his team,’’ said Veach.

“To be driving in the Verizon IndyCar series with them is a dream come true.”

Veach made his IndyCar debut in 2017 with Ed Carpenter Racing at Barber Motorsports Park as a last minute replacement for the injured JR Hildebrand, before racing for AJ Foyt Racing in the Indianapolis 500, and Andretti Autosport team owner Michael Andretti admits he is excited to give him a full-time chance next season.

“We are excited to give Zach the opportunity to show what he can do at the highest level, and I’m looking forward to welcoming him home, so to speak, as he completes our all-American line-up,” said Andretti.

“Zach started his INDYCAR career with us in USF2000 and has driven in every step of the Mazda Road to Indy ladder with Andretti Autosport. He’s a driver that has always impressed me.

“Zach works hard, and he takes something away from every time he’s in the car – he’s constantly improving. He’s put the effort in, found success at every level and now his dream has come full circle.”