Charles Milesi: “I’m very happy to take my first win in the NEC”

Charles Milesi took his first win of 2017 in race two - Credit: Gregory Eyckmans

Charles Milesi took his first Formula Renault 2.0 Northern European Cup victory at Spa-Francorchamps last weekend, and the Frenchman hopes it opens the door for more strong results this season.

The R-ace GP driver capitalised on an opening lap crash for team-mate Gilles Magnus in race two to inherit the race lead, and although he made a mistake that cost him some positions, primarily to Eurocup drivers, he was able to fight back for the NEC win.

“I made a good start but after Gilles crashed I made a mistake on the restart at the first chicane and locked up, so I went straight on and lost about four or five positions,” said Milesi.

“Afterwards I just overtook each car and I had a pretty good rhythm. I’m very happy to take my first win in the NEC, I hope we’ll get some good results at the Hockenheim finale as well.”

With the highs of Saturday, Milesi had a much different Sunday, crashing out on the opening lap after being edged wide, and spinning back across the track and into the path of Luis Leeds, with both drivers then ending up having a big crash against the barriers.

“There was a car on the inside of me and I think he had understeer, so it pushed me on the outside and I got on the astroturf, after that I spun,” said Milesi.

“I’m all okay though.”