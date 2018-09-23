Fewtrell Capitalises on Lundgaard Misfortune for Second Hockenheim Win

Max Fewtrell took his second victory of the weekend and his sixth of the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 series season as he took advantage of a mechanical problem for Christian Lundgaard in race two at the Hockenheimring on Sunday.

Having taken pole position earlier in the day, Lundgaard had retained the lead at the start and was seemingly comfortable at the front, only for the pack to bunch up thanks to a safety car period, caused when Victor Martins spun out of the race at turn two with a broken suspension, remnants of a wild ride across the turn one kerbs for the R-ace GP driver.

On the restart, Fewtrell attacked Lundgaard heading into the hairpin, but the MP Motorsport driver suddenly slowed on the exit of the turn, handing the lead to the R-ace GP driver, a lead he was never going to give up. Lundgaard trailed back to the pits but his championship ambitions have taken a big hit this weekend in Germany, ending the weekend with a double retirement.

Fewtrell was shadowed to the chequered flag by Arden Motorsport’s Oscar Piastri, who jumped ahead of Yifei Ye as they took evading action around the slowing Lundgaard, while Lorenzo Colombo of JD Motorsport came through to finish fourth ahead of R-ace GP’s Logan Sargeant.

Neil Verhagen secured sixth place for Tech 1 Racing ahead of JD Motorsport’s Thomas Maxwell, while Charles Milesi took eighth for R-ace GP ahead of Eliseo Martinez of AVF by Adrian Valles, with the Spaniard securing his first points of the season ahead of Arthur Rougier of Fortec Motorsports.

Rougier had earlier survived an off-track moment at the hairpin when Josef Kaufmann Racing’s Clement Novalak pushed him wide as they battled with another car, with the Briton earning himself a drive-through penalty as a result. Novalak would go on to take the drive-through whilst the safety car was out, earning him another penalty of thirty seconds, which was added to his race time.

There were also post-race penalties for both Nikita Volegov and Thomas Neubauer for causing collisions, both of whom will drop two places on the grid for race one at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya next month.

Fewtrell’s victory sees him into the season finale in Spain with a twenty-and-a-half-point advantage over Ye in the championship, with the disappointed Lundgaard a further sixteen points back in third and looking all but out of the title picture having arrived in Germany at the top of the standings.

The Formula Renault 2.0 Northern European Cup entrants were led by ScoRace Team‘s Phil Hill, who finished an impressive fifteenth overall, two places ahead of R-ace GP’s Gabriel Gandulia, while Doureid Ghattas completed the podium a day after securing the title for Anders Motorsport.

Hockenheimring Race 2 Result