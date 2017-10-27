Alonso To Compete in Daytona 24 Hours

Fernando Alonso will race in the 2018 Rolex 24 at Daytona with the United Autosports Team.

The 2005/2006 F1 Champion will be piloting a Ligier JS P217 with Asian Le Mans LMP3 Champion Phil Hanson and current McLaren young driver Lando Norris.

This will be Alonso’s first ever sports car race and the second iconic American event he has entered after taking part in last year’s Indy 500.

The McLaren driver’s participation in the Daytona 24 Hours is part of his bid to gain motor racing’s triple crown as the race will give him experience of endurance racing which will put him in good stead for a Le Mans 24 Hours bid.

Alonso is looking at bids to enter the 2018 event, which does not clash with any F1 events, but any attempt at overall victory will have to come with an invitation from the Toyota Prototype team and not United Autosports LMP2 team.

Alonso called the opportunity “an exciting and interesting project.”

“Learning about a completely new racing category, adapting to a different car and to another style of driving and everything that goes with it, is a new challenge for me and I can’t wait to test myself again as a driver,” he added.

Zak Brown the Team Owner and Chairman of United Autosports and Alonso’s McLaren team boss said “I’m thrilled we have managed to put a deal together to get Fernando in the car at Daytona.”

“Although he hasn’t driven an LMP2 car before he’s one of the best drivers around and I’m confident he will pick it up quickly.”