Alonso Could Use Daytona to Prepare for Possible Le Mans Challenge

Fernando Alonso remains eager to win the triple crown of motorsport – the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, Indianapolis 500 and 24 Hours of Le Mans – and could add more races to his 2018 season now that his seat with the McLaren Renault Formula 1 Team has been confirmed.

The Spaniard attempted the Indianapolis 500 for the first time in 2017 and led a number of laps before his Honda engine failed on his McLaren Andretti Autosport machine, and skipped the Monaco Grand Prix to do so, but will not do the same in 2018.

However, Alonso could race at Le Mans for the first time, with the legendary race falling in-between the Canadian and French Grand Prix, and should an opportunity to race comes around, he does not want to go there without some preparation, and could make a first start in the Rolex 24 at Daytona next January.

“The first priority was to finalise the F1 deal and now that is done, I will look at the other options,” said Alonso to the press on Thursday ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

“The Triple Crown is the main thing, I know that for the Indy 500 it was a nice experience, I felt very competitive but it was a big challenge that I took from zero.

“There was no testing with any similar race before Indy 500, or for me any other oval race before the Indy 500. So it was a big challenge.

“I was competitive and I felt good, but if I want to prepare for Le Mans maybe there are other possibilities to prepare Le Mans a little bit better than I prepared for the Indy 500.”