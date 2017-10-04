Harrison Scott Celebrates EuroFormula Open Title after Monza Double

Harrison Scott was on cloud nine after securing the 2017 EuroFormula Open championship title with two rounds and four races of the season remaining, thanks to two more victories at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza last weekend.

Scott now has ten victories across the opening twelve races of the season, and his two wins, both from pole position, in Monza gave him an unassailable lead in the championship over second placed Nikita Troitskiy.

The Briton thanked his RP Motorsport team for giving him the opportunity to race in 2017, and was grateful that he was able to clinch the title with them at their home race.

“I am over the moon, what can I say!” said Scott. “A huge thanks to everyone in the RP Motorsport team for believing in me and for all their hard work so far this season.

“To win the Championship here in Monza, the team’s home race weekend, is the icing on the cake and I am so happy that we have achieved the Drivers’ title together.

“I would also like to thank VCM Motorsport for their constant support, and all the fans who have come out to see us. It’s still not sunk in, I am so happy and proud to be a part of the fantastic RP Motorsport family.”