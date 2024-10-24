Jeremy Stenberg stars in pilot for Polaris’ “Tough Doesn’t Quit”

Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg got his nickname when he was little after being diagnosed with Tourette syndrome. Despite the disorder and the injuries he went on to sustain as a motocross rider, he went on to become a five-time X Games gold medalist and short course off-road champion.

In recognition of his career, Polaris launched a new series titled Tough Doesn’t Quit that focused on him for its pilot episode. The episode premiered on Tuesday.

“If I had to define toughness, I say toughness is more mental for sure,” began Stenberg in the video. “Physical is whatever. You can get hurt and cry about it and be okay in an hour, but if you’re not mentally strong, you’re not going to get anything accomplished.”

Tough Doesn’t Quit will follow athletes and individuals who overcame difficult times in their lives, which Polaris feels is reflected in the technology used in their Polaris RZR and other vehicles.

“That same relentless spirit fuels Polaris in everything they do,” reads a Polaris statement. “They don’t just build machines: they innovate and evolve constantly. Polaris’ Tough Doesn’t Quit campaign highlights not only the stories of its athletes and owners but also the brand’s unwavering commitment to producing the toughest, most durable machines in the industry. Research and Development are constantly pushing the boundaries, rigorously testing our products to ensure that they withstand the most extreme conditions. From the roughest trails to the toughest competitions, Polaris vehicles are built to last.

“Polaris’ drive to innovate mirrors Jeremy’s own journey of resilience. Just as he refuses to be held back by his injuries or challenges, Polaris continually strives to perfect the next generation of off-road vehicles—machines that embody grit, endurance, and reliability. It’s why our race teams, partners, and riders trust Polaris, no matter how hard the conditions.”

Indeed, Stenberg suffered a rash of injuries throughout his career from crashes and falls. In the video, he recalled one accident at X Games XVII that resulted in a broken back, tibia, fibula, and talus, which he described as “probably the hardest one to come back from.” Although recovery was difficult, he returned to form with two more gold medals in Moto X Best Whip in 2012 and 2013.

Overall, Stenberg went on to win seventeen X Games medals from 2005 to 2014. He has also dabbled in short course off-road, winning the 2010 Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series‘ Super Lite championship and competing in the Stadium Super Trucks at X Games Austin 2015.

