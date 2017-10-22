Lewis Hamilton: “I’m looking forward to a nice race tomorrow”

Lewis Hamilton was in sublime form once again in Qualifying for the United States Grand Prix, with the Briton claiming his eleventh Pole Position of the season and the seventy-second of his remarkable career on Saturday.

The Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team racer broke the lap record around the Circuit of The Americas with a best lap of 1:33.108s to deny championship rival Sebastian Vettel by 0.239 seconds, and team-mate Valtteri Bottas by 0.460 seconds.

Hamilton is hopeful of securing a fifth victory in six years at the Circuit of The Americas, and his sixth overall victory in the United States, having won at Indianapolis back in his rookie season of 2007, but is expecting a tough challenge to come from behind from both Vettel and Bottas.

“The team have done an exceptional job all weekend to filter the data that we have gathered and put the car in the right place,” said Hamilton. “This is such a fantastic circuit – it’s really challenging, you’re constantly dancing with the car.

“I’m really happy to be on pole, but we know we’re often strong through practice and qualifying and have found the races tougher this year. I’m looking forward to a nice race tomorrow with Sebastian and Valtteri.

“This is a track where you can follow and overtake. I remember the race in 2012 when I passed Sebastian for the win – I hope he’s not that close tomorrow, but let’s see.”