Red Bull GRC announce Total link-up

Red Bull Global Rallycross has announced a deal with Total Quartz to Become Official Lubricant Partner of the series.

The multi-year deal will allow the French firm to increase its footprint in the US, by being present on Red Bull GRC braodcasts and social media.

“Across the globe, the Total Quartz brand is known for excellence in its oil and lubricants, and excellence in motorsport,” said Red Bull GRC CEO Colin Dyne. “We are beyond excited to reveal a multi-year partnership with Total as the Official Lubricant Partner of Red Bull Global Rallycross, and we look forward to writing the next chapter in its incredible racing heritage.”

Total was last seen in Red Bull GRC back in 2012 when Sebastien Loeb competed in, and wont he gold medal at the X Games in a Total-backed Citroën DS3.

“This is a significant time for Total as we embark on our sponsorship as the Official Lubricant Partner of Red Bull Global Rallycross,” said Christophe Doussoux, Senior Vice President, Lubricants for Total Specialties USA, Inc.”We are very pleased to partner with such a strong and influential brand as Red Bull GRC, and we look forward to growing the relationship in years to come.”