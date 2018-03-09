Andreas Bakkerud
FIA World Rallycross Championship
Timo Scheider
Guerlain Chicherit
Jerome GROSSET-JANIN
Ollie O'Donovan
Sebastien Loeb Peugeot 208 WRX
Sebastien Loeb
Sebastien Loeb Racing FIA World Rallycross
Timmy and Kevin Hansen battling with team-mate Sebastien Loeb
The "home of rallycross", Lydden Hill Circuit, as seen from above