Sainz Facing Twenty Place Grid Drop for Japanese GP

Carlos Sainz Jr will be relegated towards the rear of the grid for the Japanese GP, after his Toro Rosso team changed multiple elements of the Renault powertrain in the Spaniard’s car this weekend.

The largest single hit comes from a sixth MGU-H, a change which carries a ten place penalty on its own. A fifth internal combustion engine and turbo of the season carry five place penalties apiece, pushing the total penalty up to twenty.

As it stands, this would put Sainz to the absolute rear of the field, with no other cars currently serving penalties for component changes.

Kimi Räikkönen is still penalty free, but is now on his final fourth allocation of internal combustion engine, MGU-K, control electronics and energy store. Any further changes to these components for the rest of the season will trigger grid penalties for the Ferrari driver.