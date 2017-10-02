Sergio Perez: “It is an amazing result just to make it to the finish”

Sergio Perez finished today’s Malaysian Grand Prix in sixth place despite not feeling well throughout the race.

The Sahara Force India F1 Team driver was involved in very little on track action, apart from passing McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team‘s Stoffel Vandoorne for fifth, and then in turn being passed by Sebastian Vettel in the Scuderia Ferrari. However, the Mexican was able to maintain a strong pace that meant he finished ‘best of the rest’ outside of the top three teams.

“It was probably the hardest race of my career, on a weekend in which I feared I would need to give up,” commented Perez, who felt ill during arguably one of the most physically demanding races of the season.

“It is an amazing result just to make it to the finish: I just kept going out of willingness to do it and I have to thank the doctors for helping me out.”

Perez got off the line well, moving from tenth to sixth, and then battling for position with Vandoorne.

“Having a good start was the key to my race and so was passing Vandoorne during the first few laps.”

Other than that, his race became one of management, both of his tyres and the gap to the cars behind him. Vettel was the only other driver to challenge him, but Perez admitted that he realised that it wasn’t really his fight.

“After that, I was able to manage my race and it was all pretty uneventful. We were able to extend the first stint and manage our tyres well. I was only under pressure from Vettel, but that was not really my fight.”

“We scored some more important points for the team and I am happy to come home with a good result after such a difficult weekend. I hope to be back to full fitness in Japan.”