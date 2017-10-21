Sergio Perez: “It’s going to be tight to be best of the rest”

Sergio Perez finished inside the top ten in the afternoon session at the Circuit of The Americas on Friday, just 0.009 seconds ahead of team-mate Esteban Ocon, having finished behind the Frenchman in the mixed conditions of the morning session.

The Sahara Force India F1 Team driver felt it was a good first day in the United States, and although the midfield pack appear to be close, the Mexican still hopes that the Silverstone-based team can be best of the rest behind the three leading teams this weekend.

“We can be quite happy about today’s work,” said Perez. “We gathered a lot of data and we’re in a good place for the rest of the weekend, even if I wasn’t overly convinced about the development tyres we tried this morning.

“It’s going to be tight to be best of the rest, but I am confident we can do that: the car has been feeling good, especially in hotter conditions, so we have a good base to build on.”

Team-mate Ocon finished tenth fastest, and the Frenchman admitted finding the best set-up and the best balance on his VJM10 was much trickier than he found it in the past two races in Malaysia and Japan, and as a result he heads into Saturday still with work to do.

“It was a positive day overall, testing different things on the car and working towards the ideal set-up,” said Ocon. “Finding the balance hasn’t been as immediate and easy as it was in Malaysia and Suzuka, so we still have a little bit of work to do, but we are getting closer to where I want it to be.

“I have no doubt it will be much better tomorrow. We still need to find something in the slow-speed corners and that’s where we will concentrate this evening.”