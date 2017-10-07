Formula Renault 2.0 NEC

Ye Denies Fenestraz to Grab Maiden NEC Poles in Germany

Credit: Gregory Eyckmans

Yifei Ye will start both races of the season finale of the Formula Renault 2.0 Northern European Cup from pole position after coming out on top of a wet qualifying session at the Hockenheimring on Friday.

The Josef Kaufmann Racing driver secured the pole double ahead of team-mate Sacha Fenestraz, with the Chinese driver securing his first poles in Formula Renault ahead of the double race winner from the Nurburgring last month.

In the first qualifying session, Ye set the best time of 1:54.753s to take pole, 0.330 seconds ahead of Fenestraz, while Richard Verschoor was third for MP Motorsport, just 0.003 seconds further back.

Gabriel Aubry, in with an outside chance of the title this weekend sitting forty-four points behind Gilles Magnus with sixth points available, will start fourth for Tech 1 Racing, ahead of MP Motorsport’s Jarno Opmeer and Josef Kaufmann Racing’s James Pull.

American racer Logan Sargeant will start seventh in his first ever Formula Renault race, with the British Formula 4 racer joining the R-ace GP team this weekend, with Aleksandr Vartanyan of Arden Motorsport joining him on the fourth row.

Charles Milesi, who took his first NEC win last time out at Spa-Francorchamps, will start ninth for R-ace GP ahead of another debutant, with Australian Oscar Piastri joining Arden Motorsport.

The top two in the championship will start outside the top ten, with Michael Benyahia eleventh ahead of Magnus, with third in the championship Bartlomiej Mirecki thirteenth ahead of Theo Coicaud and Thomas Neubauer.

The much faster second session saw Ye set the fastest lap of 1:52.959s, 0.084 seconds ahead of Fenestraz, with Opmeer moving up to third ahead of Aubry and Verschoor.

Mirecki will start sixth ahead of Piastri and Benyahia, with Vartanyan and Sargeant rounding out the top ten ahead of Pull, Coicaud, Neubauer, Magnus and Milesi, with the latter stopping on track mid-way through the session.

Hockenheimring Race 1 Qualifying Result

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
141Yifei YeCHIJosef Kaufmann Racing1:54.753
211Sacha FenestrazFRAJosef Kaufmann Racing1:55.083
329Richard VerschoorNEDMP Motorsport1:55.086
414Gabriel AubryFRATech 1 Racing1:55.111
530Jarno OpmeerNEDMP Motorsport1:55.204
615James PullGBRJosef Kaufmann Racing1:55.793
743Logan SargeantUSAR-ace GP1:55.943
834Aleksandr VartanyanRUSArden Motorsport1:55.983
91Charles MilesiFRAR-ace GP1:56.446
1081Oscar PiastriAUSArden Motorsport1:56.664
113Michael BenyahiaMARR-ace GP1:56.780
124Gilles MagnusBELR-ace GP1:57.210
1396Bartlomiej MireckiPOLBM Racing1:57.240
142Theo CoicaudFRAR-ace GP1:58.010
156Thomas NeubauerFRATech 1 Racing1:58.270

Hockenheimring Race 2 Qualifying Result

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
141Yifei YeCHIJosef Kaufmann Racing1:52.959
211Sacha FenestrazFRAJosef Kaufmann Racing1:53.043
330Jarno OpmeerNEDMP Motorsport1:53.123
414Gabriel AubryFRATech 1 Racing1:53.384
529Richard VerschoorNEDMP Motorsport1:53.853
696Bartlomiej MireckiPOLBM Racing1:53.882
781Oscar PiastriAUSArden Motorsport1:53.931
83Michael BenyahiaMARR-ace GP1:54.100
934Aleksandr VartanyanRUSArden Motorsport1:54.158
1043Logan SargeantUSAR-ace GP1:54.258
1115James PullGBRJosef Kaufmann Racing1:55.089
122Theo CoicaudFRAR-ace GP1:55.131
136Thomas NeubauerFRATech 1 Racing1:55.692
144Gilles MagnusBELR-ace GP1:55.822
151Charles MilesiFRAR-ace GP1:55.824

