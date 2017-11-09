Bentley Announce New Continental GT3 for Blancpain

Bentley Motorsport have announced their new car, the second-generation Continental GT3 that will race in the Blancpain GT Series as well as the Intercontinental GT Challenge.

The machine, which will be run once-again by M-Sport, will feature a 4.0 Litre Twin-Turbo V8 as well as 550 bhp when de-restricted. The rest of the car will abide by FIA criteria safety regulations as it looks to defend the Blancpain crown that it won this year.

The Crewe-based team has already started the cars 6-month testing phase as it looks to pick up where it left off. Trips to testing facilities in the UK, France and Portugal will also include a full 24-hour simulation.

While they struggled in the final round, the M-Sport team did enough earlier in the season to end 2017 as the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup Champions.

Bentley’s Director of Motorsport, Brian Gush commented on the new GT3: “After four years of success with our Continental GT3, we’re excited to reveal our second-generation car. The new car leaves no area or system untouched in the search for even better performance, and the early test results are promising.”

“The new Continental GT road car has proved to be a great starting point for the development of a new racer, and the engineering development work is true to Bentley’s impeccable standards.”

So far the team have not announced whether the car will be used for any regional series such as the British GT Championship, where Team Parker Racing currently will use the old car until at least June.