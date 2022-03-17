Ferrari give first glimpse of GT future with 296 GT3

Ferrari have given a first look at the next model that will take on their GT3 hopes in sports car racing, the Ferrari 296 GT3, base on the 296 GTB which will be release this year.

The 296 GT3 will have a huge legacy to live up as it replaces the outgoing Ferrari 488 GT3, the most successful car in Prancing Horse history, which has seen 107 titles from its debut race to date, with 429 wins from 770 starts with both of its Standard and Evo 2020 versions.

The race version retains its links to the production model, which was inspired by legendary cars such as the 1963 250 LM. That car holds a huge importance in the history of Ferrari as it marks the last time they won the 24 Hours of Le Mans outright in 1965.

Credit: Ferrari

The timing of the new GT3 and links to its past are no coincidence as Ferrari will be returning to the top tier of sports car racing with their Hypercar in 2023, the endurance classic is likely to be seen as the ultimate goal for the brand in sports car racing as they aim to take both the Hypercar and GT crowns.

Production has already started on the 296 GT3 in Ferrari’s Oreca di Signes factory and will feature a 6-cylinder engine. Testing is expected to begin in the coming months as they prepare for its race debut in 2023.