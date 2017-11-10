Lance Stroll: “Brazil will be special for the whole team”

Lance Stroll heads into the penultimate race of his rookie season in a confident mood after jumping ahead of Williams Martini Racing team-mate Felipe Massa in the Drivers’ Championship last time out in Mexico, where he claimed a sixth place finish.

The Canadian now turns his attention to his team-mates home race at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace eyeing another strong result, hoping to further consolidate his tenth place in the championship and continue his impressive first year of Formula 1.

Stroll is excited to race around the legendary Interlagos track for the first time, but knows the attention this weekend will be on his team-mate as he races in his final Brazilian Grand Prix before he retires at the end of the season.

“Obviously, Brazil will be special for the whole team as it is Felipe’s home race,” said Stroll. “I have been able to soak up some knowledge and history of Brazil over the past couple of years, so I can’t wait to get there for the first time to experience it.

“The circuit itself is legendary, and I know there have been some great podiums there with lots of tears shed. I know you can see over the city of Sao Paulo from the track so I can’t wait to get there to see it for myself and experience the atmosphere.”