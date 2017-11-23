Our hunger never waned; we pushed ourselves to new limits – Toto Wolff

Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team Boss, Toto Wolff, says that the squads desire and passion to win has not wavered once across the seven months of the 2017 Formula 1 season.

The German squad are still as hungry as ever to achieve, pushing themselves beyond the limits at every turn, and never giving up when times were tough and they endured defeat.

“We head to Abu Dhabi for the final race of the 2017 season with the same hunger and fire in our stomach that we took to Melbourne over seven months ago.

“During that time, we have pushed ourselves to new limits, bounced back from painful defeats and conquered new and unexpected challenges.”

This season saw the Mercedes squad challenged throughout the year by Scuderia Ferrari, all change from the three previous championships, where they have enjoyed outright dominance. That provided them with a whole host of new challenges, seeing them have to fight harder for that crown more than ever before.

Wolff says the team have relished that challenge, and it has made taking victory in both titles even more satisfying.

“Spurred on by strong rivals, we had to dig deeper this year than ever before, and that battle made both titles the most satisfying yet.”

One of the main aims Wolff has spoken of throughout this season is Mercedes aim to become the first team to retain a championship in a season following a major regulation change, and they certainly achieved that with gusto, a feat the Austrian is extremely proud of.

However, Wolff emphasised that although they have now achieved that goal, there are always new targets on the horizon, and the German squad’s strategy for next year is already firmly set on being crowned champions again in 2018.

“Our target was to become the first team to win championships across a major regulation change and we are proud to have achieved that.

“But regardless of what stands in the trophy cabinets back at base, our focus is always on the next race and the next championship.”