Three-time Motorcycle Grand Prix World Champion, Freddie Spencer, is set to headline at the West Country’s biggest motorcycle race meeting, the Castle Combe Grand National.

Spencer, who visited Castle Combe earlier this year, will lead the ‘Year of the Legends’ celebrations, which will also include former 500cc Grand Prix racer and British Champion Steve Parrish. Other motorcycle racing legends are also due to be added to the event in the coming weeks.

Spencer is regarded as being one of the best motorcycle racers of the 1980s. The Australian won the 500cc Championship in 1983, before going on to win the 1985 250cc and 500cc championships – a remarkable achievement that has never been matched.

Speaking about the event, Parrish said:

“I can lay claim to a podium finish albeit on four wheels when I last raced at Castle Combe, but I’ve ridden round there on bikes on many occasions. It’s an interesting track full of character and they are fantastic people who run it.

“The great thing about the event is that the race fans have chance to chat and mingle with the stars as there’s so much time to interact which isn’t always the case these days. I’m really looking forward to it and not only meeting the fans but having a ride round on something too!”

In addition to the ‘Year of the Legends’ celebrations, there is a packed programme of racing organised by the NG Road Racing Club – featuring a number of major championships over the weekend.

2018 also sees a welcome return of the ACU/FSRA British F2 Sidecar Championship to Castle Combe. Pete Founds and Jevan Walmsley took this year’s crown in the Super F2 class whilst combining their duties at British Championship level.

Graham Marshallsay, Managing Director, commented:

“We are delighted to once again be working with NG Road Racing and due to moving the date to September we are extremely pleased to be hosting the ACU/FSRA British F2 Sidecar Championship again.

“The event seems to go from strength to strength and to be able to already announce the attendance of “Fast Freddie” Spencer and the legendary Steve Parrish proves the pull Castle Combe Circuit has in the motorcycle world.”

The Castle Combe Grand National is an established mix of modern and classic racing combined with the ever-popular rider parades and off-track attractions.