PPG Paints extend and expand partnership with Team Penske

A long-term sponsorship deal between Team Penske and PPG Automotive Refinish has been extended and expanded for 2018. PPG, who has backed Team Penske for over thirty years now, will continue to sponsor the team’s entries in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the Verizon IndyCar Series and the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

PPG and Team Penske first partnered together back in 1984 for the CART PPG Indy Car World Series. The company, that specializes in automotive paint coatings for all kinds of cars, trucks and other vehicles on the market, has consistently remained aligned with Team Penske ever since. They now back all of Penske’s efforts both in the United States and in Australia.

As a new extension of the sponsorship arrangement, PPG will become the primary sponsor of Penske’s new for 2018 third car in the NASCAR Cup Series for six races across the year. Ryan Blaney will drive the #12 Ford Fusion having moved to the team from Wood Brothers Racing. PPG will also continue as a minor sponsor for his team-mates Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano.

“PPG has been a trusted and valued partner with Team Penske for over 30 years as one of our longest-tenured sponsors,” said Roger Penske, owner of Team Penske. “It has been exciting to see the partnership grow over the last three-plus decades and we will work together as we continue to build the PPG brand through an increased presence with our team in the Monster Energy Nascar Cup Series.”

“Having Ryan Blaney behind the wheel of a Team Penske car sponsored by PPG is going to make for a thrilling season – one we’re really looking forward to,” said John Outcalt, PPG’s vice president. “Penske and PPG have always had a winning tradition. Together, we’ve shown we’re a force to be reckoned with. And with Ryan on the track, we’re looking to add to our joint legacy.”

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series begins on February 18 with the season-opening Daytona 500. Ryan Blaney’s first outing as a Team Penske driver in the #12 Ford Fusion will take place in the Daytona Speedweeks that lead up the five-hundred-mile flagship event.