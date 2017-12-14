Waters Joins Strakka Racing Line-up for Bathurst 12 Hours

Australian racer Cameron Waters, a Supercar Championship race winner in 2017 for Prodrive Racing Australia, will take on the Bathurst 12 Hours next February after joining Strakka Racing.

The twenty-three-year-old will join up with Strakka Racing regulars Nick Leventis, Lewis Williamson and David Fumanelli for the team’s first venture to the Mount Panorama circuit with their new partners in Mercedes-Benz and their new AMG GT3 machine at the opening round of the 2018 Intercontinental GT Challenge season.

“It’s great to have Cameron with us for our Mercedes-AMG debut,” said Strakka’s racing director Jay Davenport. “Cameron recently secured his first Supercars victory and he is keen to share his knowledge of The Mountain, a track that’s new to Strakka.

“We know having Nick, Lewis and David in the same car worked well last season. Together with Cameron, this entry has a strong and competitive line up.”

Waters himself is looking forward to the challenge of the endurance event and wants to put the knowledge of Bathurst to good use, and he feels the team could have a genuine shot at winning the whole event.

“I’m really excited about doing the 2018 Bathurst 12hr with Strakka Racing,” said Waters. “It is a top-level team and I think we have a genuine shot at winning it.

“It’s also a race that I have always wanted to do and I can’t thank them enough for the opportunity.”

Strakka will field a second entry, with the line-up to be confirmed at a later date.