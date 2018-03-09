G-Drive Racing will field a silver-rated driver in 2018 alongside Vergne and Rusinov
Marvin Kirchhofer will race for R-Motorsport in 2018
Salih Yoluc and Euan Hankey will pair up in the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup in 2018
Jordan Witt will race in the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup in 2018
Matt Parry returns to RJN Motorsport in 2018
Stephane Sarrazin joins SMP Racing for the 2018/19 FIA World Endurance Championship
Aston Martin Racing have completed over 20,000km of testing mileage in their second-generation Vantage ahead of the World Endurance Championship 'Super Season'
Toyota launched their new sportscar at the Geneva Motor Show today: the GR Supra Racing Concept
#333 Rinaldi Racing
Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing has revealed its 2018 driver line-up
Rebellion Racing 2018
Pietro Fittipaldi will take Renger van der Zande's DragonSpeed LMP1 seat in the two WEC and IMSA race clashes
Twenty-seven entrants are listed on the initial entry list for the Suzuka 10 Hours in August
Belgian Audi Club Team WRT look set to field two cars in the remaining three races of the season
Minimum refuelling times have been introduced ahead of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring
Ebimotors progress to ELMS and will compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2018