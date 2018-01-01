Alonso Ready to ROAR ahead of Rolex 24 at Daytona Debut

Fernando Alonso admits that racing in the Rolex 24 at Daytona will put him outside of his comfort zone, but the experience will ensure the Spaniard will have raced in two of America’s most iconic races in less than twelve months, having competed in the Indianapolis 500 last May.

Alonso will participate in the ROAR before the 24 this week, the prelude before the 24-hour event at the end of the month, with United Autosports alongside co-drivers Lando Norris and Phil Hanson, and he cannot wait to challenge himself again.

“It’s a true pleasure to go back racing in the States, in front of the US fans,” said Alonso. “In less than a year I will have competed in two legendary races, which makes me very proud.

“I have always wanted to challenge myself in other categories of motorsport, as this is what you need to become a better driver.

“Going out of my comfort zone by taking part in such an iconic race as the Daytona 24 Hours is just amazing. I am looking forward to racing for United Autosports, the reigning European LMP3 champions.”

Alonso had his first taste of the Ligier JS P217 in a test session at Motorland Aragon in November, and he heads now to the ROAR before the 24 ready to learn more about the LMP2 machine and how to work alongside co-drivers for the very first time in his career.

“At the test we had in Spain in November, everyone made me feel extremely welcome and part of the family and I’m happy to be spending more time with the team and my team-mates in a few days, at the ROAR,” said Alonso.

“I just cannot wait to jump in the car again and drive on the famous oval. In the last couple of months I have been spending time watching several Daytona 24 Hours, which made me even keener to go out there and try myself. It’s going to be fun!”