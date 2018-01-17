Denis Dupont confirms 2018 WTCR Programme with Comtoyou Racing

Belgian driver Denis Dupont has revealed to motoring website DH.be that he has signed a deal with Belgian Audi team Comtoyou Racing to contest the 2018 FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR).

DH.be expands the story by confirming that the RACB will be supporting the Belgian drivers first full season of International Touring Car racing. Dupont competed in a SEAT Leon jointly backed by both the RACB and Comtoyou Racing where he competed in the final two round of the 2017 TCR International Series in China and Dubai.

Dupont explained his excitement ahead of the new season:

“First of all, I am very happy to continue the adventure in the Royal Automobile Club of Belgium,” explained TCR Benelux race winner Dupont. “Few drivers have made it to three seasons with the support of the national federation. I am very honoured.”

“I am on a cloud with the idea of ​​carrying out a full campaign in WTCR, in a world championship. In addition, I will continue to run with Comtoyou Racing, a team I already know well for having driven in both the TCR International Series and the VW Fun Cup.”

Dupont is joining Comtoyou Racing for the season, who outlined they have the potential to run up to three Audi RS3 LMR TCR cars in the 2018 WTCR. The Series organisers have confirmed that entries will go to both WTCC and TCR International Series as a priority as it looks to have a quality grid of 26 cars.

Whilst being the first driver to confirm that he will be contesting the WTCR, Dupont is keeping his aspirations in check.

“To say that I will aim for the title would be pretentious,” he adds. “There are a lot of circuits that I will discover, but no question of modesty either.”

“My goal is to fight at the front of the pack, score and finish on the podium as often as possible. Already, I thank the RACB, Comtoyou Racing and Diamond for allowing me to live this wonderful adventure.”