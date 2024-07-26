Tsunoda Set to Help Ricciardo in Belgian GP Qualifying

Yuki Tsunoda is set to help Daniel Ricciardo in qualifying after it was confirmed that the Japanese driver would take a grid penalty at the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix that will see him start at the back of the grid.

Visa Cash App RB haven’t quite been top of the midfield this weekend – both drivers have been very promising in both Sector One and Sector Three, but their times have been compromised by RB being the worst performing car in Sector Two. Tsunoda hasn’t been particularly quick this weekend so far, and was six tenths behind Ricciardo in Free Practice One and over four tenths behind the Australian in Free Practice Two.

Tsunoda is hoping for rain on Saturday in qualifying, but has admitted whatever happens, he’ll be trying to help Ricciardo try and get into a good position for the race on Sunday with the team concentrating on staying in sixth in the Constructors Championship.

Speaking to Will Buxton (quotes via PlanetF1) Tsunoda said: “Normally we perform well in the rain. For now, I prefer rain, but any condition, I’ll just focus on what I can help for Daniel — slipstreaming or whatever.”

Tsunoda also revealed he had some issues with his VCARB01, which might be the reason for the deficit to Ricciardo in both Free Practice sessions. Luckily the team will be able to find the issue in the final hour of practice on Saturday morning.

“I think it was pretty difficult, especially for our side of the garage. We found the issue, especially where we’re lacking where we’re compared to other cars, including the other side of the garage. Hopefully we can repair that for tomorrow.”