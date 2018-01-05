F1 presenter Lee McKenzie joins Dare to be Different

Formula 1 TV presenter Lee McKenzie is the latest name to join Dare to be Different as an ambassador.

Last month it was announced she would be joining the initiative that was set up by Susie Wolff in 2016, aiming to increase the participation of women in motorsport, the announcement coincided with McKenzine becoming the first female to present the Autosport Awards.

McKenzie joins Wolff and the growing numbner of fellow ambassadors – Claire Williams, Rachel Brookes, Ruth Buscombe, Louise Goodman, Nathalie McGloin, Tatiana Calderon, Carole Brackley, Dr Clare Morden, Dr Kathyrn Richards, Alice Powell, Cristiana Pace, Maria Costello, Jenny Tinmouth, Charlie Broughton and Victoria Guppy.

“It is a pleasure to be part of Dare To Be Different.” said McKenzie. “I get asked so much about what it is like to be a woman in motorsport, I like to think I am defined by my ability to do the job as opposed to being a woman. I have worked with many young journalists and media-trained many drivers, so to pass on my experience in an official capacity will be very rewarding.

“Susie Wolff and I have been great friends for a very long time and travelled the world speaking together at Women in Business events, so I can’t wait to share in her project and vision.

“I have been lucky enough to work at the biggest sporting events in the world from Formula One to the Olympic Games to Wimbledon to name just a few. I started writing for newspapers at the age of 15 and worked hard to get where I am now. I am really looking forward to helping create the journalists of the future and have some fun too!”

D2BD founder Susie Wolff added, “I am very proud to have Lee on board with us at Dare to be Different – she’s absolutely at the top level of her profession, and an inspiration to women who want to forge a career in the media side of our sport.

“Lee has an amazing depth and breadth of knowledge that she’s gained by working hard in her career as both a journalist and a TV presenter and we are delighted that she’s keen to join us and share her experience with the next generation of girls.

“We really want to shine the spotlight on women like Lee who have made such an incredible success in motor sport and show that this industry has a myriad of opportunities for women and girls to achieve whatever they want to.”