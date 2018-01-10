Felipe Massa “Super welcome in Formula E” – Alejandro Agag

Former Formula 1 race winner Felipe Massa would be welcome in the FIA Formula E series says Formula E CEO Alejandro Agag.

Speaking in an interview with Nicki Shields, the host of CNN’s Supercharged, Agag said “Of course, Felipe would be super welcome in Formula E,”.

Agag has reportedly been speaking with the Brazilian who retired from Formula 1 at the end of the 2017 seaon about joining the all-electric series.

“I know Felipe, I’ve been talking to him a lot”. he said, before confirming that Massa only wants to be part of the series if he has the opportunity to win.

“Felipe is a driver who wants to win and I totally understand that. So, we will help him, if we can, to get a really competitive drive.”

The second race of the 2018/2019 season gets underway this weekend after Sam Bird and Felix Rosenqvist shared wins at the season opening ePrix in Hong Kong.

You can find the full Supercharged video here on CNN.