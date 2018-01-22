Magnussen Has Confidence in Haas: “The team is going in the right direction”

Kevin Magnussen believes his Haas F1 Team has the potential to be as good as the Sahara Force India F1 Team, especially after the results the team has achieved in their first two seasons in Formula 1.

Force India has punched above their weight in recent years, with the Silverstone-based finishing fourth for the past two seasons, while Haas has finished eighth in both 2016 and 2017.

However, Magnussen points to the fact that the first two seasons of Force India’s history, they finished tenth and then ninth, and as a result he is confident Haas can eventually emulate what his rivals have done in Formula 1.

“I’m very confident we can go forward and [show that] small teams can do well; Force India are showing that,” said Magnussen to Motorsport.com.

“If you look at Force India’s first couple of seasons in Formula 1, as a new team we’ve raced and done better, so it’s looking good and I think the team is going in the right direction.”

Although Magnussen does not feel Haas will be able to be at the level of Force India in 2018, the team can hope to challenge the likes of the Renault Sport Formula 1 Team, and believes they can beat his former team if they get things right.

“Renault are doing well, but I just feel very good here and I feel that we can improve and take the fight to Renault next year if we get everything right,” said Magnussen.