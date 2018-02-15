Augusto Farfus Will Have to Sacrifice Either DTM or WEC Title Challenge

BMW Motorsport factory driver Augusto Farfus finds himself in a difficult position as a result of clashes between the calendars of the DTM Series and the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Farfus has been part of BMW’s DTM squad since their return to the championship in 2012 after a 20 year absence from the series. The Brazilian has also been named in the Bavarian manufacturer’s line up for its GTE programme which includes the full 2018/19 WEC superseason.

However, the DTM season opener at Hockenheim takes place 4-6 May with the WEC opener at Spa-Francorchamps taking place the same weekend.

Speaking to Autosport Farfus joked he would helicopter from one circuit to the other and do both.

“This we haven’t decided yet,” said Farfus. “It’s the first race for both championships.

“If it was the third race of DTM or the third race of WEC, you could say ‘OK, let’s see how the season starts’.

“Right now I haven’t figured it out. Unfortunately there is only one of me! And one of the two championships would be sacrificed.”

Jens Marquardt, BMW Motorsport boss, has suggested that replacing Farfus in the WEC would be easier than doing so in the DTM.

“If you look at it from the pure technical side [that’s the case]. It’s not easy to jump in [a DTM car] without so much testing,” said Farfus.

“But we haven’t gone into details yet.

“I still need to get the first few weeks of the year behind me and then I can focus on the rest [of the year].”

Once a few more races are under his belt it should be an easier decision for Farfus as to what he shall priorities but where he will be for the start of the season will be revealed in due time.