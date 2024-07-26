Dakar

Michel Hardy dies at 68

By
1 Mins read
Credit: OLEP racing service

Michel Hardy, who was on hand for the first ever Dakar Rally in 1979, died on 10 July at the age of 68.

At the inaugural Paris–Dakar Rally, Hardy was the mechanic on the #137 Range Rover V8 piloted by Patrick Barbier with Jean-Louis Dieude as co-driver. However, they failed to reach the finish.

He did not compete at the race again until 1986, when he teamed up with Alain Piatek and Serge Samson to drive the #636 Tatra 815; it was imported in 1985, initially with a 300-horsepower V10 engine that was upgraded to a 550-hp V12 capable of 170 kilometres per hour. Although it was rapid assistance truck, the entry marked the first time a Tatra appeared at the Dakar as the Czech manufacturer began sale to foreign customers. Hardy continued in the role through the decade, working with competitors like a Bosset and Ragot.

Piatek wrote on social media Friday, “Michel Hardy, companion on Tatra and first Dakar, has gone ahead on his last journey…”

His service took place on 16 July in Vence.

