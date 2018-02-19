Austin Dillon charges on final lap, wins Daytona 500

On February 18, 2001, Dale Earnhardt lost his life in the 43rd Daytona 500. Six years later, on February 18, 2007, Kevin Harvick – who took over Earnhardt’s car in the aftermath of his death – won the 49th Daytona 500. Ten years after Earnhardt’s death, on February 18, 2011, former Earnhardt driver Michael Waltrip won the Camping World Truck Series race at Daytona International Speedway. On February 18, 2018, Austin Dillon brought the #3 car made famous by Earnhardt back to Victory Lane in the 60th Daytona 500 following a chaotic charge on the final lap.