Dakar

Andrew Houlihan returning to Dakar in 2025 in Malle Moto

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Florent Gooden/DPPI

Andrew Houlihan is set to make his return to the Dakar Rally in 2025 after three years away from the race. He received his acceptance letter from the Amaury Sport Organisation last week.

Houlihan intends to compete in the Original by Motul class, a subcategory of Rally2 for riders without assistance from teams.

He made his Dakar début in 2021, where he finished fiftieth overall. He returned in 2022 following a tumultuous year in which many of his scheduled races and even his trip to Saudi Arabia for the race were impacted by COVID-19; however, his second attempt ended halfway.

Despite hopes to run the Dakar for five straight years, Houlihan did not take part in the 2023 edition. Nevertheless, he remained involved by competing in the FIM Bajas World Cup where he finished sixth in points and runner-up for the Veterans Trophy; he had led the latter, reserved for riders over the age of 45, before a ruptured quadricep tendon sidelined him for the final two races which allowed Pedro Bianchi Prata to leapfrog him for the title.

He began the 2024 season by finishing ninth at the Saudi Baja; Houlihan elected to enter the race at the last minute after being cleared by doctors. This was followed by a seventeenth at the Baja TT Dehesa Extremadura.

As an Australian mainly competing in Africa and Eurasia, Houlihan has had to make long travels to get to races. For example, his summer stretch last season entailed going from his home in New South Wales to Melbourne, flew to Qatar, took another flight to Barcelona for the Baja España Aragón, then back to Australia for a week-long break before heading back to Europe for the Hungarian Baja. To this end, his rally experience includes racing in events like the Hellas Rally Raid in Greece, where he was hospitalised for a month after a massive crash in 2018, the Rallye du Maroc and Pan Africa Rally in 2019, and the Africa Eco Race in 2020.

A statement from Motorcycling Australia begins, “Australia has its first entry into the 2025 Dakar Rally – seasoned Albury desert campaigner Andrew Houlihan!

“He’ll compete in the brutal and creature comfort-less ‘Original By Motul’ (formerly Malle Moto) class, too, where’s there’s no outside support, mechanical assistance or any help. Instead, Andrew’s ‘armoury’ will consist of a tent, sleeping bag and 80-litre crate to carry spare parts in. In addition, he’ll do his own mechanical work and repairs.

“And the course won’t offer any respite: Dakar 2025 will have more sand dunes than ever before in the Ar Rub’ al Khali, or Empty Quarter, which spans 650,000 square kilometres.

“Andrew is now actively seeking support to help him get onto the startline for the January 3-17 event. For more information and details on the different tiers of sponsorship packages, email Andrew at [email protected].”

The 2025 Dakar Rally runs on 3–17 January.

Share
Avatar photo
3768 posts

About author
Justin is not an off-road racer, but he writes about it for The Checkered Flag.
Articles
Related posts
Dakar

Gediminas Satkus locked in for Dakar Rally debut in 2025

By
1 Mins read
After racing in Abu Dhabi and Morocco, Gediminas Satkus has earned his ticket to his maiden Dakar Rally in 2025.
Dakar

Searles brothers shift focus to 2026 Dakar Rally, need to "get one more rally done"

By
2 Mins read
Despite a solid outing at the 2023 Rallye du Maroc, brothers Craig and Carl Searles’ 2025 Dakar Rally applications were rejected as they need just a little more desert rally experience. They now turn to 2026.
Dakar

Matthieu Jauffraud aiming for 2026 Dakar Rally after injury, rejection

By
1 Mins read
After being turned down by the ASO for the 2024 and 2025 Dakar Rallies, including rupturing his Achilles and fracturing his tibia while trying to qualify, Matthieu Jauffraud will set his sights on 2026.