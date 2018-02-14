Former Audi boss Ullrich takes advisor role at ACO

Former head of Audi Motorsport Wolfgang Ullrich will continue to play a part in sports car racing as a special advisor to 24 Hours of Le Mans organiser ACO.

The 67-year-old retired from his role at Audi last December after 24 years of service. In that time, Ullrich lead the manufacturer to 13 Le Mans victories and success in multiple championships.

He’ll now take on the newly created role of special advisor for Le Mans organiser and World Endurance Championship promoter, the Automobile Club de l’Ouest.

“After I talked to my friends at the ACO, it feels like I took the right decision,” Ullrich said during the announcement. “We worked together for years, very intensely, and we created the WEC.

“I had to make a very hard decision as I had to leave endurance racing, which was my true love that I deeply appreciated.

“I’m honoured to work with the ACO team. I’ve worked with them for quite some time.

“I’m going to bring my experience I’ve gathered when I worked for manufacturers. My objective is to make sure to find a way that endurance racing [can continue to grow].

“Endurance racing is the main motorsport and I hope that we can keep working like we are today.”