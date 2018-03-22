Team WRT reveal Leopard and Lukoil backed Audi

Team WRT has revealed its livery for the 2018 WTCR season as it welcomes new co-title sponsor Lukoil.

The squad will run two Audi RS 3 LMSs under the Audi Sport Leopard Lukoil Team banner this year, with energy drink company Leopard Natural once again supporting WRT once again

“I’m really happy to be part of the team again,” said 2017 TCR International series champion Jean-Karl Vernay. “There are some prestigious partners on board and I am sure we can do some great things with the new Audi.

“I think it’s going to be an exciting season, it’s all brand new. The championship is at a really high level, probably the best for the last ten years. We will have to work hard and make sure we are ready for the first race on this new exciting calendar.”

Team WRT has also confirmed its driver numbers for the upcoming season. Vernay will run #69, while new team-mate Gordon Shedden will race his usual #52.

“Definitely looking forward to the 2018 season and joining the Audi Sport Leopard Lukoil Team in the all-new WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup,” said Shedden. “Fantastic that the FIA are involved and a huge challenge for me to join this championship.

“I couldn’t ask for a better team to join and with the new Audi RS 3 LMS. The link up with Lukoil looks like a really exciting combination. I can’t wait to get in the car.”

Lukoil has a successful history in touring cars. As well as sponsoring a number of teams, the company joined the World Touring Car Championship as its own team in 2012, helping Gabriele Tarquini to fourth in the championship.

In the TCR International Series, Lukoil has sponsored Craft Bamboo Racing for the past three seasons.