Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition out now

Acclaimed racing simulator Assetto Corsa has been released in the form of an Ultimate Edition complete with all cars and tracks from previous versions of the game and downloadable content.

Kunos Simulazioni and 505 Games releasing the Ultimate Edition of their game, besides the latest and updated version of Assetto Corsa, the Prestige pack, the three Porsche Packs, the Red pack , the ReadyToRace pack, Japanese Packs and the Ferrari 70th Anniversary DLCs. Will all be available in this new Ultimate Edition of their sim.



With 178 cars to choose from, this game is a comprehensive racing sim containing vehicles from manufacturers such as Ferrari, Audi, Porsche, McLaren, Lotus and many more. Plus with many famous circuits from around the world like Laguna Seca and Spa Francorchamps, 33 different combinations of circuit configuration means that you will have many hours of non repetitive gameplay.

With comprehensive single player challenges and online multiplayer mode, Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition will also give the player an option to set up their handling and race set-up to conditions that suit them best.

Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition is now available for Xbox/PS4 and PC for £29.99.