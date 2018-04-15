Siebert Withstands Drugovich Charge to Claim Race Two Victory in Portugal

Marcos Siebert withstood a late charge from Felipe Drugovich to claim victory in race two of the opening weekend of the EuroFormula Open season at the Circuito de Estoril.

Siebert survived an investigation for a potential jump start after appearing to move prior to the lights going out and took the lead when polesitter Petru Florescu made a mistake on lap seven, with the Romanian unable to maintain the kind of pace that saw him secure the pole position earlier in the day.

After dispatching Jannes Fittje on lap two, Drugovich also managed to pass Florescu to go second, but the four-second gap to Siebert was just too much, and the Campos Racing driver held on to win by 0.276 seconds from the RP Motorsport driver.

Florescu’s race also saw him drop behind both Bent Viscaal and Fittje, with the former claiming his maiden podium finish in third for Teo Martin Motorsport, while the latter ended fourth despite a five second penalty for an illegal start procedure, a penalty that was also applied to Drivex School team-mates Lukas Dunner and Christian Hahn.

The penalty meant Fittje ended just 0.135 seconds ahead of Florescu in the final result, with the Romanian able to keep Carlin Motorsport duo Cameron Das and Matheus Iorio behind him, while RP Motorsport duo Guilherme Samaia and Alex Karkosik finished eighth and ninth.

Dunner finished tenth on the road but his penalty saw him lose out on the final point to RP Motorsport’s Aldo Festante, who had lost the same position during Saturday’s opening race due to his own penalty, while Calan Williams moved up to eleventh, missing out on his first point by 1.398 seconds.

Circuito de Estoril Race 2 Result