Alex Wurz to make World RX appearance in Hell

A stellar line-up for the fifth round of the FIA World Rallycross Championship in Hell was announced today, with a particularly notable name of former Formula One driver, Alex Wurz, billed to drive at the event.

A wildcard entrant, the two-time Le Mans winner will join the Supercar class with the MJP Racing Team for the weekend of the 8th to the 10th of June, having previously tested for the Austrian team. He joins a strong field of entrants for the event – 22 drivers in total, with six two-man permanent teams and three individual full-time drivers. MJP’s owner, Max Pucher, will also drive at the event.

Making his second World RX appearance of 2018 (after next weekend at Silverstone), past European Rallycross Champion, Tommy Rustad, will partake in his home race, driving a HTB Racing Volkswagen Polo. The Norwegian will be joined by last year’s Euro RX champion, Anton Marklund.