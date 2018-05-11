Horner Amazed New Aero Rules for 2019 were ‘Rushed Through’

Christian Horner says he is surprised about the introduction of a new aerodynamic package for 2019 has been rushed through, particularly as it seems be based on ‘immature research’.

Horner’s Aston Martin Red Bull Racing outfit were understood to have been one of five teams, along with the McLaren F1 Team, Renault Sport Formula One Team, Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda and the Haas F1 Team, to vote against the changes to the downforce levels for next season.

The team principal of the Milton Keynes-based team admitted his surprise to it being voted through, particularly as earlier on the during talks within the Strategy Group there was no one in support of the move.

“I find it a little surprising,” said Horner to Motorsport.com. “Going from the Strategy Group where no one supported it to a week later a couple of big teams supporting it, it was amazing.

“The regulations have been rushed through, a lot of them are in conflict with existing regulations, so there’s going to be a meeting on Sunday to tidy it up, whether that’s achievable or not.

“The problem is that it’s very immature research, it’s focussed on 2021, and so there’s no guarantees that it’s going to have the desired impact that’s required. Cherry-picking invariably never works.

“But in the mean time it’s a completely new car, because obviously the front wing dictates everything that goes over the car. So everything changes for next year. The cost involved in that is absolutely enormous. For some of the smaller teams it’s going to have a much bigger impact fiscally.”

Horner feels Formula 1 bosses should be looking at other ways to improve the racing, and he feels the way track are laid out and the way tyres degrade should be discussed.

“When you look at the first four races, Melbourne was a static race, but it always is,” said Horner. “The last three races have been fantastic. It’s better to look at circuit layouts and the role that tyre degradation can or can’t play in a race.

“For me it’s not been well thought through, it’s been rushed through, and the consequence of that is no guarantee to address the issues that they’re looking at, and a huge amount of cost. And inevitably the grid will separate again.”